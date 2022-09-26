On Monday, Septemnber 26, Jupiter, which is the largest planet in the solar system was closest to Earth in 59 years. According to reports, Jupiter is about 59,06,29,248 kilometers away from Earth and will be this close to the planet in 107 years. As per reports, Jupiter will be making its closest approach to Earth since 1963. Citizens who love stargazing can watch the live streaming of the Jupiter being close to Earth on the YouTune channel of SpaceTV. The largest planet in the solar system will stand oppositie to the earth, thereby placing the planet and the Sun on opposite sides of the Earth. The next time Jupiter will come this close to earth will be in 2129. NASA-Built Spacecraft DART To Intentionally Crash Into Asteroid Tonight: From Time of Collision To Live Streaming Details, Know Everything About the First Earth Defence Test.

Watch Jupiter’s Closest Approach to Earth Since 1963

