Washington, January 14: President Donald Trump intensified his push to acquire Greenland on Wednesday, framing the move as a critical requirement for national security and the development of a "Golden Dome" missile defense system. In a series of posts on Truth Social, the President asserted that U.S. control of the autonomous Danish territory is necessary to prevent Russian or Chinese expansion in the Arctic. He called on NATO to "lead the way" in facilitating the acquisition, while simultaneously claiming the alliance would not be an "effective force" without American power. The comments follow the recent appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special envoy to the region. While Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has repeatedly stated that Greenland is not for sale, the White House confirmed that "all options," including military force, remain on the table to secure the territory. ‘F*ck You’: Donald Trump Allegedly Hurls Abuse, Flashes Middle Finger After Being Called ‘Pedophile Protector’ by Ford Factory Worker (Watch Video).

Trump Eyes Greenland ‘Golden Dome’ for Arctic Security

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)