On Monday, September 26, Nasa is all set to crash its spacecraft into an asteroid as the DART Mission attempts the World's first-ever test of the planetary defense. According to reports, NASA will be live streaming DART's Impact with the asteroid Dimorphos so that users across the world can witness it. NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will smash into the asteroid today, September 26. And to ensure that users get a glimpse of the event, NASA has shared a live streaming link where people can visit their official YouTube channel to watch the event unfold. The asteroid names Dimorphos is an orbiting Didymos that will be crashed by NASA's DART mission. In the description of the live streaming, NASA said that the "DART spacecraft will intentionally crash into asteroid Dimorphos at 7:14 pm. ET on Monday, September 26, 2022, to see if kinetic force can change its orbit". The DART mission is a key test for planetary defence against any potential asteroids or comet hazards. The US space agency also said that if the test is successful, the same technique would be used to deflect Earth-threatening objects such as asteroids in the future.

Watch DART’s Impact With Asteroid Dimorphos

