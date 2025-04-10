Elon Musk announced that SpaceX's Starship will likely depart for Mars at the end of 2026 with Optimus explorer robots. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has already shared his ambitious plan for the SpaceX Mars mission that will take place next year. The tech billionaire said he would aim to establish a self-sustaining colony on the red planet. It will be an uncrewed Starship mission, opening doors for crewed missions from 2029 to 2031. There is a possibility that Elon Musk could also send Cyberstruk to Mars. IM-4 Mission: Intuitive Machines Selects Elon Musk-Run SpaceX Falcon 9 Rocket To Launch Its 4th Lunar Lander Mission and Lunar Data Relay Satellites.

SpaceX to Launch Starship to Mars in 2026 With Optimus Robots, Said Elon Musk

Starship will hopefully depart for Mars at the end of next year with Optimus explorer robots! https://t.co/8dzlxzFg0h — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2025

