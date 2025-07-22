Elon Musk-run SpaceX announced on July 19, 2025, that it planned to launch SES O3b mPOWER mission, which was originally scheduled for today at 5:12 PM ET (around 2:42 AM IST), from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The Falcon 9 rocket was set to carry the satellite to medium Earth orbit. However, the mission has been postponed for tomorrow. SES shared a post on July 22 and said, “Liftoff for the O3b mPOWER launch is now targeted for tomorrow, 22 July. Stay tuned for more information.” SpaceX added, “Standing down from today’s launch of the @SES_Satellites O3b mPOWER mission and now targeting tomorrow, July 22 for liftoff. Vehicle and payload remain healthy.” The delay is to allow further checks before liftoff. The reason is said to be a precautionary measure to examine any potential issues before liftoff. Neuralink Completes 2 Successful Surgeries in Single Day for First Time, Elon Musk Reacts.

Standing down from today’s launch of the @SES_Satellites O3b mPOWER mission and now targeting tomorrow, July 22 for liftoff. Vehicle and payload remain healthy — SpaceX (@SpaceX) July 21, 2025

🚀UPDATE: Liftoff for the O3b mPOWER launch is now targeted for tomorrow, 22 July. Stay tuned for more information. — SES (@SES_Satellites) July 21, 2025

