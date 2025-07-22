Neuralink succesfully completed two surgeries in a single day, achieving a remarkable milestone. Following this, Elon Musk shared a vision of his Neuralink company changing the lives of people and their limited capabilities. The tech billionaire said, "Imagine your loved one being able to walk again or your parent with dementia being able to recognize their child again". Elon Musk said that his neurotechnology company would "do live-changing good for ultimately millions, maybe billions, of people". Neuralink has implanted its "Telepathy" brain chip in nine people and completed two successful surgeries, P8 and P9, done in a single day. The company said, ". Both participants are recovering well and in great spirits. We are looking forward to supporting them on their Neuralink journey." How to Quit Your Smartphone Addiction, Guided by Science.

Elon Musk Says Neuralink To Help Billions After It Completed Two Successful Surgeries in a Single Day

Neuralink will do live-changing good for ultimately millions, maybe billions, of people. Imagine your loved one being able to walk again or your parent with dementia being able to recognize their child again. https://t.co/I59yohrJ0e — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 21, 2025

