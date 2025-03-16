NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are set to return to Earth as SpaceX Crew-10 successfully launched aboard the Dragon spacecraft. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at 7 pm ET (4:30 am IST) on Saturday. The spacecraft is scheduled to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) today. Viewers can watch the live streaming of the docking on NASA’s official website, YouTube, and social media channels. Who Spent Longest Time in Space? As Sunita Williams Prepares for Homecoming, List of Astronauts Who Completed Longest Single Spaceflight .

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore Return to Earth

.@NASA+ is live now as the @SpaceX #Crew10 mission aboard the Dragon spacecraft approaches the space station for a 12:07am ET docking on Sunday. https://t.co/ZXrOvv48CL — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 16, 2025

The @SpaceX Dragon spacecraft carrying the four #Crew10 members approaches the station for a 12:07am ET docking on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/6afDY5bOsq — International Space Station (@Space_Station) March 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)