Mumbai, March 11: As NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore return to Earth on March 16 after spending over nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS), their journey highlights the challenges of extended space missions. Originally set for an eight-day stay, their mission was prolonged due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft, which was deemed unsafe for their return. The unexpected delay tested their resilience as they continued conducting research and maintaining the station. Now, after months of uncertainty, NASA has scheduled their long-awaited return. The American space agency has cleared SpaceX’s Crew-10 to launch this week, bringing the duo back as early as March 16. Sunita Williams Return to Earth Soon: From Spacewalk to Gardening and Making Microbes, Here’s What Kept Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Busy During Her Extended Stay in Space.

Williams, a veteran astronaut with a cumulative 590 days in space, will add another milestone to her career with this return. Her extended mission underscores the risks and adaptability required for long-duration spaceflight, a key consideration for future deep-space exploration. While weightlessness, bone density loss, and muscle atrophy pose physical challenges, the unpredictability of space missions remains a major test. Over the years, several astronauts have spent long durations in space, setting records for endurance and advancing scientific understanding of human spaceflight. Here’s a look at those who have stayed the longest in space. Sunita Williams Return To Earth Date, Time, Landing Place: When and Where NASA Astronaut Will Land on Earth With Butch Wilmore After Extended Stay in Space.

Who Did Spend the Longest Time in Space?

Here are some of the astronauts and cosmonauts who have spent the longest durations in space, either in a single mission or cumulatively:

Longest Single Spaceflight:

Valeri Polyakov (Russia): 437 Days (1994-1995, Mir space station) Holds the record for the longest continuous spaceflight.

437 Days (1994-1995, Mir space station) Holds the record for the longest continuous spaceflight. Sergei Avdeyev (Russia): 379 Days (1998-1999, Mir).

379 Days (1998-1999, Mir). Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub (Russia): 374 Days (2023-2024, ISS) Latest record set for the longest ISS mission.

374 Days (2023-2024, ISS) Latest record set for the longest ISS mission. Frank Rubio (US): 371 Days (2022-2023, ISS) Holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a US astronaut.

371 Days (2022-2023, ISS) Holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a US astronaut. Mark Vande Hei (US): 355 Days (2021-2022, ISS).

355 Days (2021-2022, ISS). Scott Kelly (US): 340 Days (2015-2016, ISS) Part of NASA’s twin study on long-duration space travel.

340 Days (2015-2016, ISS) Part of NASA’s twin study on long-duration space travel. Christina Koch (US): 328 Days (2019-2020, ISS) Holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a female astronaut.

Longest Cumulative Time in Space:

Oleg Kononenko (Russia): 1,111 Days Holds the all-time record for the most total days spent in space.

1,111 Days Holds the all-time record for the most total days spent in space. Gennady Padalka (Russia): 878 Days.

878 Days. Sergei Krikalev (Russia): 803 Days.

803 Days. Peggy Whitson (US): 675 Days Holds the US record for the most cumulative days in space.

675 Days Holds the US record for the most cumulative days in space. Alexander Kaleri (Russia): 769 Days.

769 Days. Sergei Avdeyev (Russia): 747 Days.

With Sunita Williams set to return next week, her extended mission adds to the growing body of research on long-duration space travel. Williams, with her current mission, will have spent approximately 590 days in space across three missions, making her one of the most experienced astronauts in NASA’s history.

