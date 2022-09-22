On Thursday, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) said that their Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will take place on Monday, September 26. According to reports, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will smash into an asteroid next week, and people across the globe will get to watch the action live on NASA's various social media platforms. NASA also urged people to set a reminder for their live show and shared a YouTube link as well. The US Space agency also said that one can watch the live feed from the DRACO camera on DART. The statement by NASA comes after a user asked NASA as to where one can watch the impact on that asteroide?

Double Asteroid Redirection Test To Take Place on September 26

Our Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) will happen on Monday, Sept. 26. Set a reminder for our live show: https://t.co/UaDxBU8CUU You can also watch a live feed from the DRACO camera on DART: https://t.co/pvU1gZXfVK — NASA (@NASA) September 21, 2022

