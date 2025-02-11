Elon Musk's SpaceX has announced that its satellite internet service, Starlink, is now available in Bhutan. The development will provide high-speed, low-latency internet access across the country. Starlink provides a variety of packages to meet the needs of government, business, residential, and mobile users. The service is expected to be helpful for the remote and rural areas of Bhutan with Starlink’s satellite-based connectivity. SpaceX Falcon 9 To Launch NASA’s Pandora Small Satellite for Exoplanet Study in Late 2025.

Starlink Is Now Providing High-Speed Internet in Bhutan

