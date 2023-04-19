Spotify, the audio streaming platform, on Wednesday, faced a global disruption in services. The outage tracking website Downdetector reported that the service was down for over 18,000 users in the United States. Several users took to Twitter to share their complaints. Instagram Down? Users Facing Issues With Photo-Sharing App, Cause Unclear.

Widespread Disruption to Spotify Services:

BREAKING: Widespread disruption to Spotify services — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) April 19, 2023

Spotify Outage

Spotify has been refusing to play anything this morning idk what’s going on — Maiara Sadik (@maiarasadik) April 19, 2023

Spotify Down:

Spotify is down 🥲 — Mikel⚡️ (@mikelovalle) April 19, 2023

Spotify Faces Glitch:

Spotify is being so glitchy today — Redford 🎈🧶🛣️ (@thelvjyseagull) April 19, 2023

