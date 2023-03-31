Meta Platform's Instagram was down for thousands of users globally on Friday as users took to twitter to report issues with the photo sharing app. Users complained about difficulties logging in, uploading photos, and accessing Instagram features. The cause behind the outage is unclear. Instagram Down Again! Netizens Share Funny Memes and Jokes As Photo-Sharing App Crashes for Many Users Across the Globe.

Instagram Down?

wtf… @instagram #instagramdown #instagramerror I can’t access my accounts while logging in 😭 even already reinstalled the app pic.twitter.com/EiRXIjSvCV — аня богун (@berserklatwitts) March 31, 2023

Is Instagram down rn? — Rachel (@01sleinadR) March 31, 2023

