TECNO has launched its new mobile phone, TECNO Spark 20C, in India in its the budget segment with impressive specifications and a sleek design. The 4G smartphone has a 6.6 HD+ punch hole display, 90Hz refresh rate, and 720x1612 resolution. It has a 50MP AI Cam with dual flash on the back and an 8MP front camera. TECNO Spark 20C is launched in two options: 4GB+4GB Extended RAM at Rs 7,999 and 128GB storage, and 8GB+8GB Extended RAM with 128GB storage at Rs 8,999. It offers a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charge and has a Type-C port. TECNO Spark 20C sale for the device will start on March 5, 2024, exclusively on Amazon. Realme 12+ 5G To Launch on March 6; Check Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Smartphone From Realme.

TECNO Spark 20C Budget Smartphone Launched in India:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TECNO Mobile India (@tecnomobileindia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)