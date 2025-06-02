Truecaller has reached two new milestones for customer subscriptions as its premium services continue to gain traction. The app now has over three million paying users in total, and has surpassed more than one million subscribers on iOS. These achievements were reached on May 17, 2025 and May 27, 2025, respectively. Truecaller’s CEO, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, expressed satisfaction with the growth and said, “I am pleased to see that more and more users see the value of becoming premium users." The rise in subscriptions shows how users are recognising the benefits of Truecaller’s paid features. Truecaller said, “The growth rate for iOS subscribers since 31 March 2025 is equivalent to 16%.” Redmi Pad 2 Launch Confirmed for India, Upcoming Tablet Likely To Feature MediaTek Helio G100 Processor; Check Leaked Price, Expected Specifications and Features.

Truecaller Hits 3 Million Paying Users and Over 1 Million on iOS

Good progress for @Truecaller. New premium strategy on iOS is starting to make a dent in the numbers. Growth of iOS subscribers from end of Q1 to end of May is ~16%. Now surpassed 3m subs in total and 1m subs on iOS. iOS was 43% of premium revenues in Q1. https://t.co/gzBfyMXkvC — Truecaller Investor Relations (@Truecaller_IR) June 2, 2025

