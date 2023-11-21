Truecaller Co-Founder and CEO Alan Mamedi informed in his post on X, "We are committed to fostering a safe digital ecosystem in India, working alongside the government to solve the massive challenge of spam, scam and frauds." During their meeting, they discussed how the industry could collaborate with the Ministry of Electronics & IT to make the communication ecosystem safer and more trusted in India. Alan Mamedi further wrote in his post, "Always inspiring to see the energy around #DigitalIndia under the leadership of PM @narendramodi". Elon Musk's X Files Lawsuit Against Media Matters for Interference and Business Disparagement Over Hate-Adjacent Ads Allegations.

Alan Mamedi Post on X Announcing To Work With Indian Government:

It was wonderful to meet Hon'ble Minister @Rajeev_GoI today. We are committed to fostering a safe digital ecosystem in India, working alongside the government to solve the massive challenge of spam, scam and frauds. Always inspiring to see the energy around #DigitalIndia under… https://t.co/4hWT0ZZl0W — Alan Mamedi (@AlanMamedi) November 20, 2023

Digital India Post on X Announcing To Work With Truecaller:

Mr Alan Mamedi @AlanMamedi, Co-founder and CEO, @Truecaller met Hon’ble MoS @Rajeev_GoI and discussed how industry can collaborate with @GoI_Meity to make communication ecosystem in India Safe & Trusted. pic.twitter.com/m8c1UFT6gF — Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) November 20, 2023

