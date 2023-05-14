Twitter on Friday welcomed its new CEO, Linda Yaccarino. The newly appointed CEO tweeted on Saturday that she has been inspired by Twitter owner Elon Musk's vision to create a brighter future and is excited to help transform the social media platform. "I've long been inspired by Musk's vision to create a brighter future. I'm excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together!" Yaccarino wrote in a tweet. Twitter New CEO: Before Elon Musk Picked Linda Yaccarino, She Challenged Him on Policies and His Own Tweets.

Twitter New CEO Linda Yaccarino Thanks Elon Musk

Thank you @elonmusk! I’ve long been inspired by your vision to create a brighter future. I’m excited to help bring this vision to Twitter and transform this business together! https://t.co/BcvySu7K76 — Linda Yaccarino (@lindayacc) May 13, 2023

