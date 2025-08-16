Mumbai, August 16: ChatGPT is available in free and paid versions for users. Despite the free version having some limitations, there are no ads in ChatGPT. Many people use this AI tool developed by OpenAI for various tasks on a daily basis. They use it for accurate translation, finding information, generating specific images, finding image descriptions and details, and more. However, the ChatGPT head provided a key update on whether the AI chatbot would start seeing ads (commercials) in the future or not.

OpenAI has recently launched its most advanced model, GPT-5, globally. It comes with major upgrades compared to the GPT-4 and capabilities such as reasoning, finding information, analysing data and more. GPT-5 has also been rolled out for free users with limits. However, the company wishes to pay attention to the long-awaited profitability as soon as possible. ChatGPT Mobile App Sees Massive Growth on iOS and Android Platforms Since Launch in May 2023, Users Spend USD 2 Billion; Revenue Grows 673% in 2025.

ChatGPT Future Plans: Here's Everything to Know

According to a report published by The Verge, ChatGPT Head Nick Turley has been with OpenAI since the very beginning to develop AI chatbots. The report mentions that GPT-5 was launched last week, and when people missed talking about the last model, 4o, the company had to bring it back. Nick Turley said that he did not expect the backlash from the users when he removed the older models.

After GPT-5 backlash, the company said that it would not shut down the older models without warning. Since the users have been using various models for different purposes, OpenAI will take a cautious step towards monetisation. The industry received the same backlash when the company decided to go "for profit". According to a report by Android Headlines, Sam Altman-run AI company was confident that the users would take a subscription route over integration of advertising. What Is Fake CAPTCHA Scam? Learn How Cybercriminals Target Users With New Method To Steal Valuable Information; Know How To Avoid Such Scams.

ChatGPT to Start Showing Ads? Know What Nick Turley Said

According to the reports, Nick Turley said OpenAI thought a lot about showing ads in the ChatGPT AI chatbot's interface. However, he said that, looking at the product's popularity and what it has become, the free users would not be a liability. However, there would not be direct monetisation; an indirect method would be adopted, confirmed Nick Turley, who hinted that the company would not want to compromise the users' trust. Instead, a referral-based model could be introduced.

