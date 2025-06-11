iQOO Z10 Lite 5G will be launched in India on June 18, 2025. Ahead of the launch the company has confirmed a few details of the upcoming smartphone. The Z10 Lite 5G will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, 6,000mAh battery and will be offered in a slim design. The smartphone with come in Titanium Blue and Cyber Green colour options. The device will likely come with a 6.6-inch display and may be priced at around INR 10,000. Nintendo Switch 2 Sales: Newly Launched Portable Gaming Console by Nintendo Achieves Sales of 3.5 Million Units in First 4 Days.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Will Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor

Power that lasts. Performance that never skips a beat. ⚡ The all-new #iQOOZ10Lite is powered by a highly efficient MediaTek Dimensity 6300 — built to handle your daily grind with smooth, lag-free performance and smarter power usage. Speed meets stamina, and your everyday just… pic.twitter.com/gtnK39HlH5 — iQOO India (@IqooInd) June 11, 2025

