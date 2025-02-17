Vivo V50 will launch today in India with 50MP ZEISS OIS Main Camera, 50MP Ultrawide Camera and 50MP ZEISS Group Selfie camera on the front. The device is expected to come with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor mated with FuntouchOS 15 out of the box. Additionally, Vivo V50 (vivo V50) will include various AI features, including translation, summary and more. For better protection against harsh environments, the device will have IP68 and IP69 ratings. The Vivo V50 price in India is expected to start at INR 37,999. OPPO Find N5 Launch Set on February 20 in Global Market, Foldable Smartphone Will Feature Stronger Titanium Flexion Hinge: Chief Product Officer Pete Lau.

Vivo V50 Will Launch Today in India at 12 PM

