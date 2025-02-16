Pete Lau, OPPO's Chief Product Officer, shared that the upcoming OPPO Find N5 foldable smartphone will come with a thin design and strong build. He said the Find N5 would boast an 8.93mm thin design and have a 26% thinner Titanium Flexion Hinge, which would be 2.2x stronger. OPPO Find N5 will be launched in the global market on February 20, 2025, and is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.62-inch cover display and an 8.12-inch outer display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The OPPO Find N5 price is expected to be INR 1,59,999. Vivo V50 Launch Tomorrow in India With 50MP Triple ZEISS Camera Setup; Check Expected Price, Confirmed Specifications and Features.

OPPO's Pete Lau Says OPPO Find N5 Foldable Will Be 8.93mm Thin

With the #OPPOFindN5, we pushed the limits of foldable design. The Titanium Flexion Hinge is 26% thinner yet 2.2x stronger—an incredible feat of engineering. Find out more on February 20th! pic.twitter.com/Rh0WCJZ7zq — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) February 16, 2025

