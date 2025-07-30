Vivo X Fold5 sale is now live in India. Interested customers can buy the foldable smartphone at a price of INR 1,49,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant. The X Fold5 has a thickness of 9.2mm when folded and 4.3mm when unfolded. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile processor. The Vivo X Fold5 features a triple rear camera setup, which includes three 50MP sensors, along with a 20MP front camera. It is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 90W FlashCharge for fast wired charging and 40W wireless charging. Vivo V60 5G Specifications and Features Leaked Ahead of Rumoured Launch on August 12; Check Expected Price Range and Other Details.

Vivo X Fold5 Sale in India Goes Live

Get ready to unfold what’s next, because the #vivoXFold5 is finally here. Experience innovation that’s light, strong, and stunning in your hands. Buy now. https://t.co/K4iUxQmufp#SoLightSoStrong pic.twitter.com/9tvcyqv0my — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 30, 2025

