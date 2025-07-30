Vivo V60 is confirmed to launch in India around the second week of August this year. Rumours indicate that the upcoming Vivo V60 may launch on August 12, 2025. Ahead of the launch, several specifications have been leaked online, suggesting it could pack a larger battery and AMOLED display. The leaks hint that the Vivo V50 successor would launch a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast-charging, a 50MP ZEISS triple camera (50MP+8MP+50MP) and a 50MP selfie shooter. The Vivo V60 5G price in India may range from INR 35,000 to INR 40,000. For it, the device may offer a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution. Moto G86 Power 5G Launched in India Featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, 6,720mAh Battery; Check Price, Sale Date, Specifications and Features.

Vivo V60 5G Specifications and Features Leaked Online

Vivo V60 5G confirmed to launch soon in India🇮🇳 Expected specs: 📱6.67-inch 1.5K 120Hz AMOLED 💾Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 📸50MP ZEISS triple cameras 🤳50MP Selfie Camera 🔋6500mAh Battery ⚡90W wired charging What should be its starting price in India? pic.twitter.com/kY7QeExJDu — TrakinTech (@TrakinTech) July 28, 2025

Vivo V60 5G Rumoured Specs and Features

Vivo V60 additional details : - 6.78” 1.5k 120hz QC AMOLED - 50MP (IMX 766) + 8MP UW + 50MP IMX882 3x zeiss - 50MP front AF - 8/128GB , 8/256GB, 12/512GB & 16/512GB (could be there) - 3+4 OS updates Launching in 2nd week of august. Guess the pricing? — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) July 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)