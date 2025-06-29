Vivo X200 FE, a sleek and compact smartphone, is set to launch in India soon with a dual-camera setup and powerful processor. The upcoming Vivo X200 FE will launch with a 6.31-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display. It is expected to have a 50MP primary ZEISS camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 50MP telephoto lens. Vivo X200 FE may house a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging. It will reportedly be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor. Vivo X200 FE price in India could start around INR 55,000. POCO F7 5G Sale Begins in India on July 1, 2025, Smartphone Launched With 7,550mAh Battery; Check All Specifications, Features and Price.

Vivo X200 FE Launch Expected Soon With Sleek Design

Designed to take less space. And for you to do far more with it. Coming soon.#vivoX200FE #ZEISSImageProPacked pic.twitter.com/PM2GAmxnvW — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)