REDMI Pad 2 Pro 5G Tablet Launch on January 6, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features
REDMI is set to launch the Pad 2 Pro 5G tablet on January 6, 2025, expanding its tablet portfolio in India. The upcoming device is expected to focus on immersive entertainment, productivity, and long battery life. Buyers can look forward to a premium design and modern features aimed at everyday and multimedia use.
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 29, 2025 10:18 AM IST
