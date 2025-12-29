The REDMI Pad 2 Pro is confirmed to launch with a massive 12,000mAh battery on January 6, 2025. The upcoming REDMI tablet will feature a 120Hz, 12.1-inch QHD+ display with Dolby Vision support. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC and come with Dolby Atmos speakers that are 300% louder, housed in a metal unibody design. The REDMI Pad 2 Pro has a thickness of 7.5mm and weighs 610 grams. OnePlus Turbo 6, OnePlus Turbo 6V Launch in China on January 8, 2026 With 9,000mAh Batteries; Check Leaked Design, Specifications and Features.

