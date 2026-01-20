A video has surfaced on social media showing a rat sipping on tea inside an office. The video shows a rat sipping on a tea kept on a desk at a corporate office. The video, shared by Instagram user @negiirresistible, has received over 240K views and over 10k likes. In the video, a rat can be seen licking tea from a cup kept on a desk. "Corporate life itni tough hai ki meri chai bhi survive nahi kar paayi. Trust issues ab chai se bhi ho gaye hain," the user captioned the video while posting it on Instagram.

Rat Sips on Tea at Corporate Office

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𓆩 𝒢𝒾𝓇𝒾𝓈𝒽 𝒩𝑒𝑔𝒾 𓆪 (@negiirresistible)

