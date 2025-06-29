POCO F7 5G first sale will officially start in India on July 1, 2025. POCO launched its new F series smartphone with a 7,550mAh battery with 90W fast charging, 22.5W reverse charging, and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. It featured LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, Sony IMX882 primary OIS 50MP sensor, 8MP ultrawide shooter and 20MP selfie camera. POCO F7 5G was launched with 120Hz AMOLED with 3,200 nits of brightness and 1.5K resolution supporting HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. POCO F7 5G price in India starts at INR 29,999 for the base variant for 12GB+256GB configuration and INR 31,999 for the 12GB+512GB variant. Customers can further avail themselves of the INR 2,000 offer on selected bank cards. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G Sale Begins in India on July 1, 2025 Featuring ‘Champagne Gold’ Design; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

POCO F7 5G First Sale Will Start in India at 12 PM on July 1, 2025

Made for madness. Secured by POCO. First Sale on 1st July 2025, 12Noon. Only on #Flipkart Know More: https://t.co/qUQzvicpe7 . . . .#AllPowerNoBS pic.twitter.com/oJWIdf0BDc — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) June 26, 2025

