US President Donald Trump deflected questions about the newly released Jeffrey Epstein documents during an Oval Office briefing Tuesday, shifting his focus to a personal critique of CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins. Trump said he had not reviewed the documents but suggested the mentions were inconsequential, arguing that otherwise they would have generated “major headlines,” despite widespread media coverage of the disclosures. As Collins continued to question him, Trump said he wanted the country to move on from the Epstein files. When she raised concerns about accountability and justice for Epstein’s victims, Trump grew visibly irritated, criticizing CNN and labeling Collins “the worst reporter.” The president then turned the exchange personal, remarking on Collins’ demeanor and saying he had never seen her smile. Addressing others in the room before returning his attention to Collins, Trump said, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen you smile,” adding that he had known her for a decade. New Epstein Files News: 3 Million Pages and 2000 Videos Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Released, Who Are in Them?

‘I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Seen You Smile’: US President Donald Trump Attacks CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

President Trump argues the country should move on from the Epstein files and lashes out when asked about the survivors' response to the latest release from the Justice Department. pic.twitter.com/NB2IJntX3h — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 4, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Journalist Kaitlan Collins). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)