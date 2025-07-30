Apple allegedly made a mistake, and netizens were quick to spot it. An X user aPhoneArt (@UniverseIce) shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 30, 2025, that caught attention. The post claimed, "A mix-up occurred when China's official "Apple Support" Weibo account accidentally posted a promotional video for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, which was later promptly taken down." The unexpected post from Apple Support Weibo account was reportedly deleted shortly after, but not before it was noticed and shared by users online. The incident has led to some confusion and might surprise tech followers. While Apple and Samsung are well-known rivals, a mix-up like this from an official Apple account is rare. Many users online have been discussing how such an error could have happened. An X user reacted and said, "Apple can’t make flip phones, but the competitor has one. Must be a Sammy guy." PlayStation FlexStrike: Sony Teases First Wireless Fight Stick Compatible With PS5 and PC, Launch in 2026; Check Features and Other Details.

Apple Support Weibo Account Allegedly Posted a Promo Video of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7

A mix-up occurred when China's official "Apple Support" Weibo account accidentally posted a promotional video for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7, which was later promptly taken down. pic.twitter.com/CvxT0EVWx7 — PhoneArt (@UniverseIce) July 30, 2025

X User Says, ‘Apple Can’t Make Flip Phones’

Apple can’t make flip phones, but the competitor has one. Must be a Sammy guy 😂 — Himanshi - Your Tech Guide (@HimanshiTech) July 30, 2025

