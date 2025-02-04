WABetaInfo shared a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on February 4, 2025, and clarified rumours about a WhatsApp feature. The post clarified that the “third tick” feature on WhatsApp, which would allegedly notify users when a screenshot is taken of a conversation, is a rumour. Many users had sent messages to WABetaInfo asking about this supposed update. However, the trusted source confirmed that this claim has been circulating for years without any truth behind it and said, “This is fake news.” WABetaInfo advised users to trust official statements from WhatsApp and Meta for any important news and updates. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing a Feature To Add Sticker Photos to Status Updates on Android.

WhatsApp ‘Third Tick’ Is Fake News

In the past few hours, I've received several messages from many users asking for information about the third tick on WhatsApp, which would notify when a screenshot of the conversation is taken. This is fake news. It has been circulating for years and continues to spread... 😅 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 3, 2025

Trust Official Statements From WhatsApp and Meta

Trust only official statements from WhatsApp and Meta for very important news and changes (and those from WABetaInfo). — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) February 3, 2025

