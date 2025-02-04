New Delhi, February 4: WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature for Android devices that will allow users to add sticker photos to their status updates. The WhatsApp new feature update is expected to bring creative options for users to enhance their status updates with fun and engaging content. Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, continues to innovate with features like these to enhance the user experience.

As per a report of WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will let its users to include sticker images in their status updates on Android devices. The feature is said to be still being worked on and is not yet available for those testing the beta versions of the app. There is no information yet on when the feature will be available for everyone to use. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform May Soon Introduce Feature To Open View Once Media on Linked Devices for iOS Users.

The sticker photos are expected to be adjustable in size and position, which will allow users to creatively arrange them in different ways according to their preferences. Reports suggest that these stickers will come in various shapes, such as square, circular, and star-shaped options. The variations will give users flexibility in designing their status updates.

WhatsApp is looking to introduce more stickers that focus on content for status updates, similar to how Instagram Stories works. The new feature is expected to let users include several photos in one status update by using a new content sticker. The update could make it simpler for users to share a series of moments all at once. WhatsApp Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Testing New Option for Creating and Sharing Events in Individual Chats on Android.

The upcoming feature on WhatsApp is expected to allow users to place sticker-like images on their status updates. Additionally, users can also expect to be able to add these sticker photos on top of videos shared in their status updates. WhatsApp new feature is anticipated to be available soon to provide a creative and dynamic way to present its updates.

