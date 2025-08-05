Elon Musk's X platform is expected to comply with the Online Safety Act and launch age verification for UK users starting today. The users in the United Kingdom have to follow the age verification rule to be allowed to view certain NSFW, violent and political content on the platform. The X users in the UK with an old enough account had their age verified as being over 18 years. ChatGPT Weekly Users Surge to 700 Million, Up From 500 Million in March, Says VP and Head Nick Turkey; OpenAI President Greg Brockman Reacts.

X Age Verification Under Online Safety Act Likely to Begin Soon in UK

NEWS: It is expected that X will launch age verification for UK users today, to comply with the Online Safety Act. — X Daily News (@xDaily) August 5, 2025

