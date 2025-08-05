ChatGPT App VP and Head Nick Turkey announced that the AI chatbot's weekly users saw a massive surge, reaching over 700 million. The ChatGPT weekly users were only 500 million around March 2025. Nick Turkey said that the rise in the weekly usage of ChatGPT was four times higher than last year. He said, "Every day, people and teams are learning, creating, and solving harder problems. Big week ahead." OpenAI President Greg Brockman reacted to this announcement, saying that ChatGPT was growing very fast, lots of new signups were happening, and people were using it daily and weekly for their needs. Daily UPI Transactions Surge: NPCI Says Unified Payments Interface-Based Everyday Transactions Cross 700 Million Mark for 1st Time on August 2, Doubling Growth.

ChatGPT Sees 700 Million Weekly Users and Growing

chatgpt is growing very fast. lots of new signups, but also people starting to use it much more throughout their work and daily lives. https://t.co/Lvt9G0ObAj — Greg Brockman (@gdb) August 4, 2025

