Elon Musk-run X may soon roll out a new platform, X Money, which will be a dedicated online payment system that will allow users to send and receive money through the platform. As per a post of X Daily News (@xDaily), users will have spending limits that can be increased upon request. X Money may also support wire transfers from American banks. The service is said to be FDIC insured up to USD 2,50,000. As per reports, users will need to be at least 18 years old, hold US citizenship, and have an active X account to access the X Money service. Samsung Electronics To Adopt AI Coding Assistant Service ‘Cline’ in July To Boost Developer Productivity.

X Money Features

