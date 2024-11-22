Elon Musk-run X has introduced a new feature for its users. X Daily News (@xDaily) shared a post on November 22, 2024, and informed about the new feature. X users can now swipe to like or reply on the platform. Users can go to their settings and enable the option to use the feature. The update gives a smoother and quicker way for users to interact with content. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Now Lets Users To Rewind Live Videos.

Swipe To Like or Reply Now Available on Elon Musk-Run X

NEWS: Swipe to like/reply is available now live. Go to settings to enable now! pic.twitter.com/pqqC03SqxL — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 22, 2024

