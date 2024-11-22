Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) has introduced a new feature for its users. On November 22, 2024, DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) shared a post and announced that X users can now rewind live videos on the platform. Viewers can go back and re-watch moments of a live stream they may have missed, which will enhance the user experience. The feature will allow users to stay engaged with live content without worrying about missing important moments. OpenAI May Be Considering To Take On Google Chrome, Likely To Introduce Its Web Browser.

Users Can Rewind a Live Video on X

BREAKING: You can now rewind a live video on 𝕏 pic.twitter.com/gLfHnH0yMW — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) November 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)