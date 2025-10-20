Elon Musk has reacted to the global outage of Amazon Web Services (AWS), which caused widespread internet disruptions on October 20, 2025. The issue affected several major platforms and left users unable to access services. As per a Downdetector post on X (formerly Twitter), users across reported problems linked to the AWS outage. Platforms like Perplexity, Snapchat, Fortnite, Canva, Slack, and Coinbase were among those affected. As users voiced their frustration online, Musk shared his response and said, “X works”. AWS Down: Major Outage Hits Amazon Web Services; Snapchat, Perplexity, Canva, Coinbase Among Affected Platforms.

AWS Down

User reports indicate problems with Amazon Web Services since 3:05 AM EDT. How is it affecting you? #AmazonWebServicesDownhttps://t.co/gtjcTxuBcO — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 20, 2025

Elon Musk Reacts to AWS Outage

𝕏 works — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 20, 2025

