PM Narendra Modi met with Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to discuss the AI company's expansion plans in the Indian market. This comes after Anthropic Claude Code saw up to a fivefold increase since June in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dario Amodei discussed how India can deploy AI across critical sectors like healthcare, education, and agriculture to billions of people, shaping the future of the technology. Anthropic posted on X about the meeting, "We're looking forward to growing our Indian team and supporting India's AI ecosystem as it develops the next generation of dynamic companies." What Is Mappls App by MapmyIndia? Can It Be India’s Google Maps Alternative? Here’s All About Made-in-India Navigation Platform Recently Used by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Meets PM Narendra Modi

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei met today with Prime Minister @narendramodi. We're looking forward to growing our Indian team and supporting India's AI ecosystem as it develops the next generation of dynamic companies. https://t.co/FiMBRih3Cz — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) October 11, 2025

