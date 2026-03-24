xAI has restricted its popular Grok Imagine feature, encompassing image generation and short video creation, exclusively to SuperGrok subscribers, ending free worldwide access. The move, driven by rising user demand, was confirmed by an xAI employee on X, who stated the change is paid only in the near term with no timeline for reversal. Free users now encounter a SuperGrok subscription prompt after submitting requests. The decision follows earlier limits on Ask Grok and aligns with Elon Musk’s prior note that the tool was available free for a limited time only. Reactions on the platform remain mixed as users consider upgrading. Grok Imagine 1.0 Launched: Elon Musk’s xAI Introduces Advanced AI Video Generation Tool, Offers 10-Second 720p Video Output.

Grok Imagine No Longer Available to Free Users

PSA: xAI has locked Grok Imagine behind a SuperGrok subscription, ending free access to both image generation and short video creation, citing user growth as the reason. xAI employee @YknZhu confirmed on X the change is paid-only "in the near term" with no timeline for reversal.… — X Daily News (@xDaily) March 23, 2026

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