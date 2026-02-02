Grok Imagine 1.0, the advanced AI generation tool developed by Elon Musk’s xAI, has been officially launched. Elon Musk announced the wide release of version 1.0, describing it as a major upgrade now available to users. xAI highlighted the tool’s biggest advancement to date: the ability to generate 10-second videos in 720p resolution with significantly improved audio, including expressive character voices, synchronised music and immersive soundscapes. Over the past 30 days, Grok Imagine has produced more than 1.245 billion videos, outpacing competitors combined. The model demonstrates strong prompt adherence, enhanced motion quality and everyday creative applications such as animating photos, memes or news clips. The tool is accessible at grok.com/imagine, with xAI encouraging users to share feedback to support rapid improvements. Grok 4.20 Launch Update: Elon Musk Says New Grok AI Version Will Be Ready by Christmas and Offer Major Improvements.

Grok Imagine 1.0 Launched

Level up your creativity with Grok Imagine 1.0! 🚀 https://t.co/KPFi9Arkaj — X India (@XCorpIndia) February 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (xAI X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)