Nima Owji has revealed that xAI is developing a new “SKILLS” feature for Grok. The tool will let users define customised skills complete with their own instructions, enabling the AI to carry out specific tasks on command. Described as a major personalisation upgrade, the feature is expected to arrive soon and follows recent refinements to Grok Imagine and other capabilities. Early screenshots shared on X show a clean interface for creating and managing skills. Tech enthusiasts have reacted with enthusiasm, viewing the update as another step towards more flexible and user driven AI interactions. Further details from xAI are anticipated shortly. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Working on ‘Priority’ Notifications Tab, Will Reportedly Allow Users To Filter Notifications by Importance.

xAI Launching New 'SKILLS' Feature for Grok

BREAKING: "SKILLS" WILL COME TO GROK SOON! 🚀 xAI is working on a new feature called "SKILLS" for GROK! 🔥 It allows you to define customized skills with their instructions, and GROK will perform them when you ask it to! 😎 pic.twitter.com/nEanLVizkD — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) March 27, 2026

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