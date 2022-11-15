Twitter is on a firing spree, amid this, the microblogging site on Tuesday fired a number of employees who criticised the company's new CEO Elon Musk. Several employees received an email from Twitter HR saying their employment has been terminated after the company found that their behavior has violated its policy. WhatsApp India Head Abhijit Bose, Meta Public Policy Chief Rajiv Aggarwal Resign Days After Mark Zuckerberg Announced Mass Layoffs.

T‪witter Continues to Fire Employees:

A number of Twitter employees who criticized Elon Musk have been fired pic.twitter.com/r6sPGelzRq — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) November 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)