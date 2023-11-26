An Air India flight from Delhi to London Gatwick Airport suffered a mid-flight cabin leak from an overhead storage unit. The incident occurred in an Air India Boeing B787 Dreamliner. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing the leak in the Air India flight. The videos show cabin crew actively working to address the situation. Air India Fined Rs 10 Lakh for Non-Compliance With DGCA Regulations Related to Hotel Accommodation for Passengers of Delayed Flights and Other Services.

Air India Delhi-London Flight Suffers Cabin Leak

Cabin Leak in Air India Flight

