The IDF has confirmed that it killed Al Jazeera reporter Hossam Shabat in an airstrike on Monday, March 24. The military has repeatedly claimed that Shabat was an active member of Hamas, a charge which Al Jazeera has denied. In October, the IDF released information identifying Shabat, along with five other journalists in Gaza, as members of terrorist groups. The IDF further alleged that it had uncovered documents in Gaza indicating that Shabat served as a sniper in Hamas’s Beit Hanoun Battalion. Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Forces Push Deeper Into Gaza, Surrounding Rafah Neighbourhood.

Al Jazeera Reporter Killed in Israeli Airstrike:

