: Israeli forces pushed deeper into the Gaza Strip on Sunday with the military saying it had encircled the Tel al-Sultan neighbourhood in Rafah in the south of the enclave. In a statement, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said troops had "encircled" the area overnight, killing "several" militants and raiding what it described as a Hamas command and control centre. "The operation aims to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate militants to expand the security zone in southern Gaza," the military said.

IDF-released footage showed troops advancing through the area with dogs and armoured personnel carriers, firing into damaged buildings before entering them. Videos circulating on social media showed women, children, and men fleeing Rafah, Xinhua news agency reported. A military spokesperson said Israeli forces also launched operations in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, over the weekend. "Fighter jets struck several Hamas targets and terrorist infrastructure sites," the spokesperson said. Israel Launches Military Operations in Gaza; Hamas Leader Killed in Airstrike.

At least 41 bodies and 61 wounded were brought to hospitals across Gaza in the past 24 hours, Gaza-based health authorities said on Sunday, bringing the death toll from the ongoing conflict to 50,021. The renewed Israeli offensive has effectively ended a two-month ceasefire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the military campaign aims to destroy Hamas and secure the release of remaining hostages. Salah Al-Bardaweel Killed: Hamas Political Leader Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza, Says Report.