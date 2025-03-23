IDF-released footage showed troops advancing through the area with dogs and armoured personnel carriers, firing into damaged buildings before entering them. Videos circulating on social media showed women, children, and men fleeing Rafah, Xinhua news agency reported. A military spokesperson said Israeli forces also launched operations in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza, over the weekend. "Fighter jets struck several Hamas targets and terrorist infrastructure sites," the spokesperson said. Israel Launches Military Operations in Gaza; Hamas Leader Killed in Airstrike.
At least 41 bodies and 61 wounded were brought to hospitals across Gaza in the past 24 hours, Gaza-based health authorities said on Sunday, bringing the death toll from the ongoing conflict to 50,021. The renewed Israeli offensive has effectively ended a two-month ceasefire. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the military campaign aims to destroy Hamas and secure the release of remaining hostages. Salah Al-Bardaweel Killed: Hamas Political Leader Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Gaza, Says Report.
