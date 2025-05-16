Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama stole the spotlight at the European Political Community (EPC) summit with a special gesture towards his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni that quickly went viral on social media. Edi Rama knelt on the red carpet to greet Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, presented her with a custom-made scarf designed by an Italian artist based in Albania, and serenaded her with “Tanti Auguri,” the Italian version of “Happy Birthday.” Interestingly, this is not the first time Rama had done this. Earlier in January, Rama staged the same spectacle for Meloni during their visit to Abu Dhabi. ‘Elon Musk Is Not Danger to Democracy, George Soros Is’: Giorgia Meloni Defends US Billionaire, Says He Faces Criticism Because He Isn’t Left-Wing (Watch Video).

Edi Rama Kneels Before Italy’s Giorgia Meloni

🕺Albanian Prime Minister kneels before Meloni: "Edi, stop it!" Edi Rama unexpectedly dropped to one knee in front of Giorgia Meloni. The Italian Prime Minister, walking down the red carpet, was briefly taken aback and exclaimed: "Edi, stop it!" Later, she jokingly commented on… pic.twitter.com/Z9AyLb6LvU — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 16, 2025

In January

🇦🇱🇮🇹 Albanian PM Edi Rama knelt before Italian PM Giorgia Meloni during their visit to Abu Dhabi, presenting her with a scarf as a birthday gift and referring to her as "Your Majesty". He also tried to place the scarf over her head like a hijab. pic.twitter.com/QSqEuuBexM — kos_data (@kos_data) January 15, 2025

