Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has defended US billionaire Elon Musk, dismissing claims that he poses a threat to democracy. Speaking at a press conference, Meloni said, "Elon Musk is not a danger to democracy, George Soros is," arguing that Musk's influence through his platform X (formerly Twitter) does not undermine democratic processes. She criticized Soros for his financial support of political parties and organisations globally, calling it "dangerous interference." Meloni questioned whether the criticism of Musk stemmed from his wealth and influence or from his non-left-wing political stance. She implied that bias exists in the way political figures are judged based on their ideological alignment. Italian PM Giorgia Meloni Defends Her Friendship With US Tech Billionaire and Donald Trump Confidant Elon Musk and Asserts Her Independence.

'Elon Musk Not a Danger, George Soros Is': Giorgia Meloni

JUST IN - Italy's Meloni says Elon Musk "is not a danger to democracy," but George Soros' "funding of parties, associations or politicians" is a "dangerous interference" — TV5 Monde — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 9, 2025

Meloni Defends Musk, Calls Soros a Threat to Democracy

Giorgia Meloni at a press conference: "Elon Musk is not a danger to democracy, George Soros is.” She argued that Musk's influence, particularly through his statements on X (formerly Twitter), does not pose a threat to democratic processes. Instead, she highlighted Soros'… pic.twitter.com/9sAwG9Kieh — Marios Karatzias (@MariosKaratzias) January 9, 2025

