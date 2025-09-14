A bright fireball lit up the night sky in La Pampa, Argentina, leaving residents stunned as it streaked across the horizon before fading away. The rare celestial sight, resembling a meteor, was captured on video and quickly went viral on social media on September 13. Shared on X by user @Agustin_F1_, the clip shows the glowing object moving swiftly and intensely before vanishing into the darkness. Eyewitnesses across parts of La Pampa reported spotting the spectacular event, sparking awe and curiosity. The fiery trail created a buzz online as netizens flooded timelines with clips and reactions. Blazing ‘Fireball’ Meteor Streaks Across Maoming Sky, Startles Residents As Night Turns Into Day (Watch Video).

Meteorito en General Acha La Pampa pic.twitter.com/S99Yt8wFPr — Agustin WRC (@Agustin_F1_) September 13, 2025

WATCH ☄️ Massive fireball seen over La Pampa, Argentina pic.twitter.com/UdhOtBfqOK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 14, 2025

Wow! Fireball/meteor seen from parts of La Pampa, Argentina this evening ☄️pic.twitter.com/JccG4uXcFL — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) September 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Volcaholic ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

