A five-year-old boy was hospitalised after being mauled by a dingo while playing on the beach on Sunday. The wild dog reportedly jumped on the child and started biting him while the boy's father raced over for the rescue. The boy was rushed to the hospital soon after with multiple bites to his head, arm, and back. Police Dog Brutally Attacks 13-Year-Old Boy, Rips Off His Face in Australia Allegedly in Break-In Case; Family Demands Justice.

Dingo Attacks Five-Year-Old:

