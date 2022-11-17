In another dog attack, a 13-year-old boy Jayden Abraham was raced to the hospital after a cop canine mauled him. The police dog ripped off chunks of skin from the teenager's face and neck. As per news reports, the boy was caught by the police dog in a suburb of Perth in Australia, after which he was arrested alongside two other kids. The young boy's family say he was handcuffed for a break-in case and restrained when the dog attacked, and now they are demanding justice for the horrific act. Karnataka Shocker: Five-Year-Old Boy Bitten by Dog Dies After Doctors Fail To Administer Rabies Vaccination On Time in Chikkaballapur.

A young boy has been left with horrific facial injuries after being mauled by a police dog during an operation following an alleged crime spree. WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT https://t.co/zUwadSjSCC — The West Australian (@westaustralian) November 16, 2022

