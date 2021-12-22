Bill Gates on Tuesday said that he has decided to drop most of his holiday plans due to the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The billionaire, in a series of tweets said that it’s frustrating to go into another holiday season with COVID-19 looming over us and it will not be like this forever, and the pandemic will end someday. He also said that we need to take Omicron seriously, as the new variant is spreading faster than any virus in history and that the virus will spread in every country in the world soon.

Just when it seemed like life would return to normal, we could be entering the worst part of the pandemic. Omicron will hit home for all of us. Close friends of mine now have it, and I’ve canceled most of my holiday plans. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021

If there’s good news here, it’s that omicron moves so quickly that once it becomes dominant in a country, the wave there should last less than 3 months. Those few months could be bad, but I still believe if we take the right steps, the pandemic can be over in 2022. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021

There will be more breakthrough cases in people who are vx’d, which sounds concerning but is purely a factor of how many people are vx’d and how fast this variant is spreading. Vaccines are designed to prevent people from getting seriously ill or dying & are doing that well. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021

The big unknown is how sick omicron makes you. We need to take it seriously until we know more about it. Even if it’s only half as severe as delta, it will be the worst surge we have seen so far because it’s so infectious. — Bill Gates (@BillGates) December 21, 2021

