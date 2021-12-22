Bill Gates on Tuesday said that he has decided to drop most of his holiday plans due to the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The billionaire, in a series of tweets said that it’s frustrating to go into another holiday season with COVID-19 looming over us and it will not be like this forever, and the pandemic will end someday. He also said that we need to take Omicron seriously, as the new variant is spreading faster than any virus in history and that the virus will spread in every country in the world soon.

Bill Gates' Tweet

Bill Gates  Says  'Vaccines are Designed to Prevent People From Getting Seriously Ill or Dying'

He Further Says We Need to Take Omicron Seriously

